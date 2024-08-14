Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
JGH stock remained flat at $12.74 on Wednesday. 8,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,372. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
