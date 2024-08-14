Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 60,627 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NRIX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.