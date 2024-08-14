Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 60,627 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the period.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.22.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
