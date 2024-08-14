Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.41. 1,043,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,403. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

