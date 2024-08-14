Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vitesse Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $721.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

