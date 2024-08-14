NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,044. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

