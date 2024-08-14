NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. 637,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,087. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

