NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,787. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

