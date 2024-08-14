NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,576. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

