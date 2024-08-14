NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 16,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.