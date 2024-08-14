Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 2,072,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

