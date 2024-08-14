Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

