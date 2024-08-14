Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
About Nine Dragons Paper
