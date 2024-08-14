NFT Price Up 1.3% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,392.50 or 1.00002976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.