Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.
Nexxen International Price Performance
Shares of Nexxen International stock remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Wednesday. Nexxen International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Nexxen International Company Profile
