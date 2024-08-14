Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 1.8%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.60 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). Approximately 2,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.82).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.22. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -588.24%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

