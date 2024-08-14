NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NESF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.06). 1,953,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEnergy Solar Fund

In other news, insider Paul Le Page bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($29,877.43). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.