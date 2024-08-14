Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Neuronetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics Trading Up 9.8 %

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 670,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,705. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.32. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

