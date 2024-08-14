nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.63. nCino shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 90,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

nCino Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,841,870 shares of company stock worth $185,694,171. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in nCino by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

