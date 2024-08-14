National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

