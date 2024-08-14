National Bank Financial Comments on Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.18 on Monday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

