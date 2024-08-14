Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 754,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,244. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

