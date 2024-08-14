MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $99.18

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.18, but opened at $102.21. MYR Group shares last traded at $100.26, with a volume of 12,440 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

MYR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

