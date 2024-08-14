MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.67 ($0.12). Approximately 141,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 91,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

MyHealthChecked Stock Up 12.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.97. The company has a market cap of £5.40 million, a PE ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

