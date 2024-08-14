Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

