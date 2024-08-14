Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.73.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

