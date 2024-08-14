Muncy Columbia Financial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Muncy Columbia Financial
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.