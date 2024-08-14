MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$54.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.