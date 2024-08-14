MSA Safety Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,781. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on MSA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.