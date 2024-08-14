Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.74. 26,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

