Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

