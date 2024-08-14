M&G Plc Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 352,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.