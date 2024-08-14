M&G Plc Takes $331,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

