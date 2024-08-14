M&G Plc Sells 23,708 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Plc cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,807,000 after acquiring an additional 342,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.