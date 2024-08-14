M&G Plc Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $648.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $653.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

