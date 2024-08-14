M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Stock Performance
WSO stock opened at $475.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.17. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
