M&G Plc Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,000. M&G Plc owned 0.43% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in CONMED by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $117.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

