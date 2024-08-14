M&G Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Plc cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TECK opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.