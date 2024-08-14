M&G Plc Has $16.87 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Plc trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $260.34 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.