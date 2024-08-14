M&G Plc Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

M&G Plc cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,582 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Rollins worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,530,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

