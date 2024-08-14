M&G Plc Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

