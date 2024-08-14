M&G Plc Decreases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Plc cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.59% of UniFirst worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

