M&G Plc Buys Shares of 12,424 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

ALLY opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

