M&G Plc Buys 7,231 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.11% of Wix.com worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

