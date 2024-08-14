M&G Plc Acquires 1,632 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 133,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

