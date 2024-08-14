M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

M&F Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MFBP opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

