Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $88,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,852. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

