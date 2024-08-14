Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. 5,865,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,751. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

