Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 475 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,800,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,602. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

