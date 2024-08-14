Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

