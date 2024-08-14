Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

