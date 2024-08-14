Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 851,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,164. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.